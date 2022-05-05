Opendoor Technologies stock jumps 14% after Q1 earnings breeze past consensus
May 05, 2022 4:26 PM ETOpendoor Technologies Inc. (OPEN)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Opendoor Technologies (NASDAQ:OPEN) shares are gapping up more than 14% in Thursday afterhours trading after the real estate platforms' Q1 earnings reflected a substantial boost to profitability.
- It's expecting Q2 adjusted EBITDA of $170M-190M, up 604% Y/Y at the midpoint range. By comparison, Q1 adjusted EBITDA of $176M soared from a loss of $2M in the year-ago period.
- Q1 adjusted EBITDA margin of 3.4% compared with -0.3% at the end of March 2021.
- Revenue of $5.2B topped the average analyst estimate of $4.29B and surged from $747M in Q1 a year ago. Q1 adjusted EPS of $0.04 also sailed past the consensus of -$0.07 and improved from -$0.48 in Q1 2021.
- Income from operations of $118M at March 31 vs. a loss of $245M at March 31, 2021.
- Real estate inventory was $1.42B in the first quarter, up from -$375M in Q1 of last year.
- Conference call on May 5 at 2:00 p.m. PT.
- Towards the end of April, the Pulte Family disclosed a stake of $2.4M in Opendoor Technologies.