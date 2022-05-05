Teradata Non-GAAP EPS of $0.65 beats by $0.02, revenue of $496M beats by $5.14M; reaffirms FY22 guidance

May 05, 2022 4:26 PM ETTeradata Corporation (TDC)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Teradata press release (NYSE:TDC): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.65 beats by $0.02.
  • Revenue of $496M (+1.0% Y/Y) beats by $5.14M.
  • Public cloud ARR increased to $209 million from $124 million, an increase of 69% as reported and 70% in constant currency.
  • Total ARR increased to $1.427 billion from $1.404 billion, an increase of 2% as reported and 3% in constant currency.
  • Non-GAAP gross margin was 62.9% versus 64.2%.
  • Non-GAAP operating income was $115 million, flat versus last year.
  • For the full year 2022, Teradata affirms the following outlook elements: Public cloud ARR is expected to increase by approximately 80% year-over-year, as reported and in constant currency; cash flow from operations is expected to be approximately $425 million; free cash flow is expected to be approximately $400 million.
