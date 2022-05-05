Alarm.com Non-GAAP EPS of $0.39 beats by $0.06, revenue of $205.44M beats by $13.42M

May 05, 2022 4:28 PM ETAlarm.com Holdings, Inc. (ALRM)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
  • Alarm.com press release (NASDAQ:ALRM): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.39 beats by $0.06.
  • Revenue of $205.44M (+19.1% Y/Y) beats by $13.42M.
  • Q2, SaaS and license revenue is expected to be in the range of $126.2 million to $126.4 million.
  • FY 2022 Guidance: SaaS and license revenue is expected to be in the range of $512.7 million to $513.3 million.
  • Total revenue is expected to be in the range of $822.7 million to $853.3 million, which includes anticipated hardware and other revenue in the range of $310.0 million to $340.0 million, vs. consensus of $815.42M.
  • Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA is expected to be in the range of $149.0 million to $150.0 million.
  • Non-GAAP EPS expected to be $1.87 to $1.88 vs. consensus of $1.89
