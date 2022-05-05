DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) jumped after reporting Q1 revenue ahead of the consensus expectation.

Orders rose 23% during the quarter to 404M and the marketplace gross order value was 25% higher at $12.35B. Both growth marks were the lowest in more than a year.

Adjusted EBITDA in Q4 was $54M vs. $43M a year ago and the guidance range of $0M to $50M. Contribution profit was $319M vs. $209M a year ago.

DoorDash (DASH) noted that revenue grew faster than marketplace GOV primarily because of lower Dasher incentives and promotions compared to last year. DoorDash (DASH) said it invested aggressively in Q1, which helped drive growth in new categories and international markets well above total company growth on both a Y/Y and Q/Q basis.

For Q2, DoorDash (DASH) sees marketplace gross order value of $12.1B to $12.5B and adjusted EBITDA of $0M to $100M. For 2022, Marketplace GMV of $49.0B to $51.0B is anticipated.

Shares of DoorDash (DASH) shot up 7.05% in after-hours trading to $78.31 after sliding 10.40% during the regular session.

DoorDash was included in Seeking Alpha's Stocks to Watch heading into the week.