Cantaloupe GAAP EPS of $0.03 beats by $0.04, revenue of $50.3M beats by $0.38M

May 05, 2022 4:29 PM ETCantaloupe, Inc. (CTLP)By: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor
  • Cantaloupe press release (NASDAQ:CTLP): Q3 GAAP EPS of $0.03 beats by $0.04.
  • Revenue of $50.3M (+17.5% Y/Y) beats by $0.38M.
  • Active Customers totaled 22,818 at the end of the third quarter of 2022 compared to 18,763 at the end of the third quarter of 2021, an increase of 22%.
  • Active Devices totaled 1.12 million at the end of the third quarter of 2022 compared to 1.08 million at the end of the third quarter of 2021, an increase of 4%.
  • For full fiscal year 2022
  • Revenue to be between $200 million and $210 million, representing a 20% to 26% increase year over year.
  • U.S. GAAP Net loss applicable to common shares to be between $(1) million and $(3) million.
  • Adjusted EBITDA1 to be between $8.5 million and $10.5 million, a 12% to 38% increase year over year.
