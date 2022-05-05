Cantaloupe GAAP EPS of $0.03 beats by $0.04, revenue of $50.3M beats by $0.38M
May 05, 2022 4:29 PM ETCantaloupe, Inc. (CTLP)By: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor
- Cantaloupe press release (NASDAQ:CTLP): Q3 GAAP EPS of $0.03 beats by $0.04.
- Revenue of $50.3M (+17.5% Y/Y) beats by $0.38M.
- Active Customers totaled 22,818 at the end of the third quarter of 2022 compared to 18,763 at the end of the third quarter of 2021, an increase of 22%.
- Active Devices totaled 1.12 million at the end of the third quarter of 2022 compared to 1.08 million at the end of the third quarter of 2021, an increase of 4%.
- For full fiscal year 2022
- Revenue to be between $200 million and $210 million, representing a 20% to 26% increase year over year.
- U.S. GAAP Net loss applicable to common shares to be between $(1) million and $(3) million.
- Adjusted EBITDA1 to be between $8.5 million and $10.5 million, a 12% to 38% increase year over year.