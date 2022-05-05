NV5 Global Non-GAAP EPS of $0.99 beats by $0.06, revenue of $190.2M beats by $12.69M

May 05, 2022 4:29 PM ETNV5 Global, Inc. (NVEE)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor2 Comments
  • NV5 Global press release (NASDAQ:NVEE): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.99 beats by $0.06.
  • Revenue of $190.2M (+24.2% Y/Y) beats by $12.69M.

  • Increased Full-Year 2022 Guidance

    • Increased gross revenues to a range of $785 million to $810 million vs. $784.82 million consensus (previously $773 million to $802 million).
    • Increased GAAP EPS to a range of $3.57 per share to $3.92 per share (previously $3.34 per share to $3.65 per share).
    • Increased Adjusted EPS to a range of $5.39 per share to $5.80 per share vs. $5.48 consensus (previously $5.39 per share to $5.70 per share).
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.