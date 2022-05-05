NV5 Global Non-GAAP EPS of $0.99 beats by $0.06, revenue of $190.2M beats by $12.69M
May 05, 2022 4:29 PM ETNV5 Global, Inc. (NVEE)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor2 Comments
- NV5 Global press release (NASDAQ:NVEE): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.99 beats by $0.06.
- Revenue of $190.2M (+24.2% Y/Y) beats by $12.69M.
Increased Full-Year 2022 Guidance
- Increased gross revenues to a range of $785 million to $810 million vs. $784.82 million consensus (previously $773 million to $802 million).
- Increased GAAP EPS to a range of $3.57 per share to $3.92 per share (previously $3.34 per share to $3.65 per share).
- Increased Adjusted EPS to a range of $5.39 per share to $5.80 per share vs. $5.48 consensus (previously $5.39 per share to $5.70 per share).