Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) shares are more than making up for Thursday’s loss after reporting strong earnings in extended hours.

The Louisville-based restaurant chain posted Q1 GAAP EPS of $1.08, above analyst estimates by $0.15, and revenue of $987.49 million that pushed past expectations by $14.52 million. Comparable restaurant sales were noted as being particularly strong, increasing 16% at company restaurants and 20.4% at domestic franchise restaurants. Checks were also bigger on a weekly basis, rising by about $18,000 from the prior year period.

Shares gained over 6% shortly after the earnings crossed newswires, rebounding from a 3.77% loss on Thursday.

To be sure, margins are being eaten into alongside the steaks at Texas Roadhouse (TXRH). For the quarter, restaurant margin decreased 213 basis points to 16.4% reflecting significant commodity inflation. Proteins in particular were cited as a major culprit of curtailed profit margins.

Nonetheless, CEO Jerry Morgan voiced his confidence in the chain’s ability to overcome external impacts with price flexibility. Starting in April, menu prices increased 3.2% to drive toward bottom line protection. Despite the price hike, the release noted a 9.3% increase in comparable sales for the first five weeks of the second quarter as a strong signal for the roadmap ahead and reiterated full-year guidance.

“Our healthy cash flow continues to allow us to grow our brands through new store development,” Morgan concluded. “We also repurchased over one million shares of our common stock this quarter, which is our most significant buyback since before the pandemic. We believe our new store growth, share buybacks and the continued growth in our dividends reflect the on-going commitment to our shareholders.”

The current repurchase program authorized late in the first quarter has no expiration date and remains in place, per the release. Approximately $265 million remains under the new authorized stock repurchase program.

