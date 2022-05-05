Astra Space. GAAP EPS of -$0.33, revenue of $3.91M
May 05, 2022 4:31 PM ETAstra Space, Inc. (ASTR)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Astra Space. press release (NASDAQ:ASTR): Q1 GAAP EPS of -$0.33.
- Revenue of $3.91M.
- Adjusted EBITDA Loss of $(47.5) million
- Capital expenditures, includes additions made during the quarter, totaled $15.1M; cash and equivalents and marketable securities totaled $255.2M as of Mar.31, 2022.
- Astra successfully deployed 22 satellites on March 15, 2022, representing its first successful deployment of satellites into Earth orbit.
- To date, Astra has secured orders for 61 Astra Spacecraft Engines.
- Q2 Outlook: Adjusted EBITDA Loss between $(58) million and $(64) million. Depreciation and Amortization between $2.9 and $3.2M; Capital expenditures between $18 and $23M.