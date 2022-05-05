Floor & Decor Holdings Non-GAAP EPS of $0.67 beats by $0.02, revenue of $1.03B beats by $30M
May 05, 2022
- Floor & Decor Holdings press release (NYSE:FND): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.67 beats by $0.02.
- Revenue of $1.03B (+31.6% Y/Y) beats by $30M.
- Comparable store sales increased 14.3% from the first quarter of fiscal 2021.
- Reaffirmed FY 2022 Guidance: Net sales of approximately $4,285 to $4,375 million vs. consensus of $4.33B
- Comparable store sales growth of approximately 10.5% to 13.0%
- Diluted EPS to be in the range of $2.75 to $3.00
- Adjusted EBITDA in the range of $575 million to $610 million
- Capital expenditures in the range of approximately $550 million to $590 million
