Floor & Decor Holdings Non-GAAP EPS of $0.67 beats by $0.02, revenue of $1.03B beats by $30M

May 05, 2022 4:32 PM ETFloor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (FND)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor1 Comment
  •  Floor & Decor Holdings press release (NYSE:FND): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.67 beats by $0.02.
  • Revenue of $1.03B (+31.6% Y/Y) beats by $30M.
  • Comparable store sales increased 14.3% from the first quarter of fiscal 2021.
  • Reaffirmed FY 2022 Guidance: Net sales of approximately $4,285 to $4,375 million vs. consensus of $4.33B
  • Comparable store sales growth of approximately 10.5% to 13.0%
  • Diluted EPS to be in the range of $2.75 to $3.00
  • Adjusted EBITDA in the range of $575 million to $610 million
  • Capital expenditures in the range of approximately $550 million to $590 million
