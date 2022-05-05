Why did Albemarle stock pop today? Big earnings beat and raise as lithium price surges

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) closed +10%, the second highest gainer on the S&P 500, despite Thursday's Wall Street bloodbath, after Q1 earnings crushed expectations and guidance far exceeded analyst estimates, benefiting from record high prices for lithium.

Saying its outlook for 2022 has "improved based on expectations of continued demand growth and tightness in the markets it serves," Albemarle (ALB) hiked its full-year adjusted earnings guidance to $9.25-$12.25/share from $5.65-$6.65 previously, far above $6.22 analyst consensus estimate, on revenues of $5.2B-$5.6B from its earlier outlook for $4.2B-$4.5B, also easily beating $4.4B consensus.

Most analysts offer bullish perspectives, including RBC's Arun Viswanathan, who maintains his Outperform rating as global lithium markets remain extremely tight and prices in China have declined modestly on COVID lockdowns, not any demand weakness.

Morgan Stanley's Vincent Andrews is more cautious, however, predicting "more twists and turns good, bad and indifferent" given ongoing energy dynamics and supply chain issues.

Albemarle (ALB) shares have gained 22% so far this week, but that's less than lithium mining peer Livent (LTHM), which has surged 31% on the week thanks to its own strong earnings beat and raise.