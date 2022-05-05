Avalara Non-GAAP EPS of $0.08 beats by $0.20, revenue of $204.5M beats by $6.43M

May 05, 2022 4:34 PM ETAvalara, Inc. (AVLR)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
  • Avalara press release (NYSE:AVLR): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.08 beats by $0.20.
  • Revenue of $204.5M (+33.1% Y/Y) beats by $6.43M.
  • Calculated billings were $219.2M compared to calculated billings of $171.8M in prior year quarter.
  • Ended Q1 with ~19,160 core customers, up from ~18,270 core customers at the end of the previous quarter and ~15,730 in Net revenue retention rate was 115% in the first quarter of 2022 and has averaged 116% over the last four quarters.
  • Q2 Outlook: Total revenue between $208.0 and $210M; Non-GAAP operating loss between $6 and $8M
  • FY22 Outlook: Total revenue between $867and $871M; Non-GAAP operating loss between $6 and $8M
