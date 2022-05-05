MediaAlpha GAAP EPS of -$0.17 misses by $0.05, revenue of $142.6M beats by $1.4M
May 05, 2022 4:35 PM ETMediaAlpha, Inc. (MAX)By: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor
- MediaAlpha press release (NYSE:MAX): Q1 GAAP EPS of -$0.17 misses by $0.05.
- Revenue of $142.6M (-17.9% Y/Y) beats by $1.4M.
- Transaction Value of $239 million, down 9% year over year
- Transaction Value from Property & Casualty down 19% year over year to $148 million
- Transaction Value from Health up 20% year over year to $60 million
- Contribution Margin of 16.5%, compared with 16.1% in the first quarter of 2021.
-
For the second quarter of 2022, MediaAlpha currently expects the following:
- Transaction Value between $180 million - $195 million vs. $156.31M consensus representing a 27% year-over-year decline at the midpoint of the guidance range;
- Revenue between $110 million - $120 million, representing a 27% year-over-year decline at the midpoint of the guidance range;
- Adjusted EBITDA between $2.5 million - $5.0 million, representing a 75% year-over-year decline at the midpoint of the guidance range.