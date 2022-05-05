Virgin Galactic falls after pushing back commercial service timeline

Virgin Galactic Holdings (NYSE:SPCE) traded lower after reporting a net loss of $93M for Q1, which marked an improvement from the $130M loss a year ago.

GAAP selling, general, and administrative expenses were $37M vs. $43M a year ago.

GAAP research and development expenses were $52M vs. $35M a year ago.

CEO Michael Colglazier: "We are executing on our plans to scale the business by developing our future fleet, investing in digital manufacturing technologies, and building out our commercial strategy to deliver a consumer experience like no other."

On the balance sheet, Virgin Galactic (SPCE) said its cash position is still strong with $1.22B in cash held at the end of Q1.

Looking ahead, Virgin Galactic (SPCE) has VSS Unity test spaceflight scheduled for Q4 and commercial service is slated for Q1 of 2023 vs. a prior target of Q4 of 2022.

Shares of Virgin Galactic (SPCE) fell 2.15% in after-hours trading after peeling off 9.20% in the regular session just ahead of the earnings release.