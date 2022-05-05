Healthcare Trust of America FFO of $0.40 misses by $0.05, revenue of $202M beats by $3.64M

May 05, 2022 4:36 PM ETHealthcare Trust of America, Inc. (HTA)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Healthcare Trust of America press release (NYSE:HTA): Q1 FFO of $0.40 misses by $0.05.
  • Reported Normalized FFO of $0.44 per diluted share.
  • Revenue of $202M (+5.5% Y/Y) beats by $3.64M.
  • Reported Normalized FAD of $80.3 million.
  • Reported Same-Property Cash Net Operating Income growth of 0.8% compared to Q1 2021. 
  • In light of its pending merger transaction with HR, HTA will not provide earnings guidance for 2022 and will not host a conference call or webcast in connection with Q1 2022 financial results.
