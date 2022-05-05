PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust GAAP EPS of -$0.32 misses by $0.55, revenue of $81.84M beats by $0.97M
May 05, 2022 4:36 PM ETPennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (PMT)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust press release (NYSE:PMT): Q1 GAAP EPS of -$0.32 misses by $0.55.
- Revenue of $81.84M (-59.4% Y/Y) beats by $0.97M.
- “While the origination market continues to transition, higher interest rates and wider credit spreads are presenting attractive opportunities for PMT to deploy capital. We continued to invest in subordinate tranches from the securitization of our own production of investor loans during the quarter. Additionally, we recently opportunistically invested more than $140 million in securities with attractive expected returns from newly issued Agency CRT transactions and non-agency securitizations. As the mortgage environment continues to evolve, PMT remains well-positioned with the deep knowledge and expertise of this management team to find and invest in assets with attractive, long-term risk-adjusted returns.”