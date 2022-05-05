Endo Non-GAAP EPS of $0.66 beats by $0.22, revenue of $652.26M beats by $15.17M
May 05, 2022 4:37 PM ETEndo International plc (ENDP)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Endo press release (NASDAQ:ENDP): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.66 beats by $0.22.
- Revenue of $652.26M (-9.1% Y/Y) beats by $15.17M.
- As of March 31, 2022, the Company had approximately $1.4 billion in unrestricted cash; $8.1 billion of debt; and a net debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio of 4.7.
- "Despite challenging market dynamics for VASOSTRICT®, our first-quarter financial performance was in-line with our expectations with growth in our Branded Specialty Products portfolio driven by XIAFLEX® and our Generics segment driven by varenicline, the only FDA approved generic for Chantix®," said Blaise Coleman, Endo's President and Chief Executive Officer.
- Shares -15.84%.