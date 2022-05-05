Fidus Investment Non-GAAP NII of $0.43 beats by $0.04, Total investment income of $20.52M beats by $0.45M

May 05, 2022 4:38 PM ETFidus Investment (FDUS)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor4 Comments
  • Fidus Investment press release (NASDAQ:FDUS): Q1 Non-GAAP NII of $0.43 beats by $0.04.
  • Total investment income of $20.52M (-11.9% Y/Y) beats by $0.45M.
  • “We continue to expect another active year in the lower middle market providing us with opportunities to further increase our debt portfolio and monetize some of our equity investments. In evaluating opportunities, we intend to adhere to our proven underwriting principles and strategy of investing in high-quality companies that possess resilient business models, generate excess levels of cash flow to service debt and have positive long-term outlooks. We believe this consistent focus keeps us well positioned to generate attractive risk-adjusted returns and deliver value for our stockholders over the long term.”
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.