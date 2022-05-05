Fidus Investment Non-GAAP NII of $0.43 beats by $0.04, Total investment income of $20.52M beats by $0.45M
May 05, 2022 4:38 PM ETFidus Investment (FDUS)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor4 Comments
- Fidus Investment press release (NASDAQ:FDUS): Q1 Non-GAAP NII of $0.43 beats by $0.04.
- Total investment income of $20.52M (-11.9% Y/Y) beats by $0.45M.
- “We continue to expect another active year in the lower middle market providing us with opportunities to further increase our debt portfolio and monetize some of our equity investments. In evaluating opportunities, we intend to adhere to our proven underwriting principles and strategy of investing in high-quality companies that possess resilient business models, generate excess levels of cash flow to service debt and have positive long-term outlooks. We believe this consistent focus keeps us well positioned to generate attractive risk-adjusted returns and deliver value for our stockholders over the long term.”