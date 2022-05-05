Granite wins ~$36M Navy contract

May 05, 2022 4:40 PM ETGranite Construction Incorporated (GVA)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
  • Infrastructure contractor Granite (NYSE:GVA) has won an ~$36M Navy-Commercial Tie-In Hardening (P661) project at the Joint Region Marianas naval base in Guam.
  • Expected to start in May 2022, this project is part of a broader Navy initiative to enhance the resilience of critical infrastructure serving Department of Defense installations in Guam.
  • It will consist of hardened overhead roof structures over a new, hardened petroleum oil lubricant tie-in facility at the Joint Region Marianas Guam Navy fueling facility.
  • The project is anticipated to complete in July 2024.
