Chernin Group-led consortium to invest $263M in Funko
May 05, 2022 4:40 PM ETFunko, Inc. (FNKO)EBAYBy: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- A consortium led by investment firm The Chernin Group (TCG) will invest $263M in Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) in an all secondary deal.
- The consortium will acquire from ACON Investments ~12.5M FNKO class A shares, or 80% of ACON's stake in Funko, at $21/share.
- The consortium will own 25% of FNKO once the deal closes.
- Investors in the consortium include eBay (EBAY), former Disney CEO Robert Iger and Rich Paul, CEO of Klutch Sports and head of sports at United Talent Agency.
- TCG will designate two directors to FNKO's board including TCG co-founder Jesse Jacobs.
- The other director will be designated at a later date.
- Iger and TCG co-founder Peter Chernin will provide guidance as advisors to FNKO.
- Additionally, FNKO and EBAY inked a commercial deal, under which EBAY will become the preferred secondary marketplace for FNKO. The firms will also partner on exclusive product releases.
- Paul's expertise in the sports and music sectors will help advance FNKO's product expansion and growth opportunities in these sectors.
- FNKO also reported Q1 earnings beat, lifting its stock ~44% postmarket.