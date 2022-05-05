Xos GAAP EPS of -$0.13 misses by $0.02, revenue of $7M beats by $1.87M
May 05, 2022 4:40 PM ETXos, Inc. (XOS)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Xos press release (NASDAQ:XOS): Q1 GAAP EPS of -$0.13 misses by $0.02.
- Revenue of $7M (+775.0% Y/Y) beats by $1.87M.
Based on current business conditions, business trends and other factors, the Company is providing the following outlook for the second quarter of 2022:
- Revenues to be in the range of $8 to $11 million vs. $9.14 million consensus
- Deliveries to be in the range of 70 to 90 units, and
- Non-GAAP operating loss in the range of $23 to $28 million.