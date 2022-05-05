Xos GAAP EPS of -$0.13 misses by $0.02, revenue of $7M beats by $1.87M

May 05, 2022 4:40 PM ETXos, Inc. (XOS)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
  • Xos press release (NASDAQ:XOS): Q1 GAAP EPS of -$0.13 misses by $0.02.
  • Revenue of $7M (+775.0% Y/Y) beats by $1.87M.

  • Based on current business conditions, business trends and other factors, the Company is providing the following outlook for the second quarter of 2022:

    • Revenues to be in the range of $8 to $11 million vs. $9.14 million consensus
    • Deliveries to be in the range of 70 to 90 units, and
    • Non-GAAP operating loss in the range of $23 to $28 million.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.