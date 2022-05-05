Compass Diversified GAAP EPS of $0.14 beats by $0.07, revenue of $510.5M beats by $29.25M

May 05, 2022 4:41 PM ETCompass Diversified (CODI)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
  • Compass Diversified press release (NYSE:CODI): Q1 GAAP EPS of $0.14 beats by $0.07.
  • Revenue of $510.5M (+25.0% Y/Y) beats by $29.25M;
  • Branded consumer net sales up 27% to $331.6M.
  • As of March 31, 2022, CODI had ~$97.3M in cash and cash equivalents, no borrowings outstanding on its revolver; The company has no significant debt maturities until 2029 and had net borrowing availability of $599M.
  • Outlook: The company is raising its guidance and expects its current subsidiaries, including Advanced Circuits, to produce consolidated Adjusted EBITDA the full calendar year of 2022 of between $410 and $430M; expects to earn between $120 and $135M in Adjusted Earnings, excluding Advanced Circuits subsidiary results.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.