Compass Diversified GAAP EPS of $0.14 beats by $0.07, revenue of $510.5M beats by $29.25M
May 05, 2022 4:41 PM ETCompass Diversified (CODI)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Compass Diversified press release (NYSE:CODI): Q1 GAAP EPS of $0.14 beats by $0.07.
- Revenue of $510.5M (+25.0% Y/Y) beats by $29.25M;
- Branded consumer net sales up 27% to $331.6M.
- As of March 31, 2022, CODI had ~$97.3M in cash and cash equivalents, no borrowings outstanding on its revolver; The company has no significant debt maturities until 2029 and had net borrowing availability of $599M.
- Outlook: The company is raising its guidance and expects its current subsidiaries, including Advanced Circuits, to produce consolidated Adjusted EBITDA the full calendar year of 2022 of between $410 and $430M; expects to earn between $120 and $135M in Adjusted Earnings, excluding Advanced Circuits subsidiary results.