Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Non-GAAP EPS of $0.54 beats by $0.10, revenue of $244.29M beats by $12M

May 05, 2022 4:41 PM ETMaravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (MRVI)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
  • Maravai LifeSciences Holdings press release (NASDAQ:MRVI): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.54 beats by $0.10.
  • Revenue of $244.29M (+64.8% Y/Y) beats by $12M.
  • Outlook: The company continues to project total revenue for 2022 in the range of $920.0 million to $960.0 million, reflecting overall growth of 15% to 20%, vs. consensus of $942.12M
  • Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) is now expected to be in the range of $650.0 million to $690.0 million.
  • Adjusted fully diluted EPS (non-GAAP) is now expected to be in the range of $1.74 - $1.90 per share, vs. consensus of $1.77
