Warrior Met (NYSE:HCC) reported Q1 results after the close Thursday, missing earnings expectations and delivering mixed cash flow results, while raising cost and capex guidance:

Earnings - the company posted $2.97 in adjusted earnings per share for the first quarter, versus Street estimates of $3.76; shipment delays reduced adjusted net income by 63c.

Cash flow - Warrior (HCC) generated $49.7m of free cash flow (2.8% of current market cap); adjusting for the impact of changes in net working capital, free cash flow was $208.7 (12.1% of current market cap).

Capital allocation - the board had previously announced a regular 6c dividend and "May 2022 special" dividend of 50c; opportunistic share repurchases remain at the discretion of the board.

Guide - given previously announced plans to relaunch the Blue Creek project, management lifted capex and mine development spending guidance; cash cost and SG&A guidance was also increased.

There was no update on the ongoing labor strike; however, Blackrock (BLK) recently released a statement suggesting that it is in the best interest of investors for management to reach a resolution. Further stating that, "we don't believe key executives should be rewarded when the company has been impacted negatively by the ongoing labor dispute."

Q1 results were materially impacted by logistics headwinds. A theme that has emerged frequently throughout Q1 results season. Delayed shipments drove working capital higher and reduced cash flow; however, management appears confident that delayed volumes will move in Q2. Adjusted for Q1 logistics delays / working capital headwinds, the company generated very strong free cash flow. As a result, strong Q2 earnings and cash flow are likely to offset any Q1 weakness. That said, rising cost and capex guidance could be a headwind for shares.