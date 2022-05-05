Genpact Non-GAAP EPS of $0.60 beats by $0.07, revenue of $1.07B beats by $40M; updates FY22 guidance
May 05, 2022 4:43 PM ETGenpact Limited (G)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Genpact press release (NYSE:G): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.60 beats by $0.07.
- Revenue of $1.07B (+13.1% Y/Y) beats by $40M.
- Full Year 2022 Outlook: Total revenue in the range of $4.325 billion to $4.4 billion vs. consensus of $4.38B, up 8.0% to 9.0%, or 9.0% to 11.0% on a constant currency basis, increased from the prior full-year outlook of $4.3 billion to $4.4 billion, up 7.0% to 9.0%, or 8.0% to 10.0% on a constant currency basis.
- Global Client revenue growth in the range of 9.0% to 11.0%, or 11.0% to 13.0% on a constant currency basis, increased from the prior outlook of 8.0% to 11.0%, or 9.0% to 12.0% on a constant currency basis.
- Adjusted diluted EPS of $2.60 to $2.76 vs. consensus of $2.64, increased from the prior outlook of $2.53 to $2.71.
Adjusted income from operations margin of 16.0% to 16.5%.