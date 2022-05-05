eGain Communications Non-GAAP EPS of $0.08 beats by $0.09, revenue of $23.9M beats by $0.8M

May 05, 2022 4:44 PM ETeGain Corporation (EGAN)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
  • eGain Communications press release (NASDAQ:EGAN): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.08 beats by $0.09.
  • Revenue of $23.9M (+21.3% Y/Y) beats by $0.8M.
  • Q4 Guidance: Total revenue of between $23.1 million to $23.5 million, representing growth of 14% to 16% year over year, vs. consensus of $23.79M
  • Non-GAAP total revenue, adjusted for constant currency, of between $23.6 million to $24.0 million, representing growth of 17% to 19%.
  • GAAP net loss of $3.1 million to $3.7 million, or $0.10 to $0.12 per share.
  • Non-GAAP net loss of $0.0 million to $700,000, or $0.00 to $0.02 per share vs. consensus of -$0.04
