Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) is rebounding from its down day postmarket, up 4.1% after an earnings report adding fuel to the narrative that the post-COVID concert business is roaring back to life.

The company claimed its best first quarter ever, with Ticketmaster setting records, and it guided to a record 2022 ahead with crowds largely flocking back to live events.

Revenues grew more than sixfold to $1.8 billion, fairly evenly spread across its various businesses.

While concert losses were flat, thanks to a ticketing turnaround, operating income swung to a gain of $27.1 million from a year-ago loss of $303.2 million. Adjusted operating income was $209 million.

"Artists are back on the road and fan demand has never been stronger, a reflection that live events remain a clear priority for consumers as our social lives restart," says President/CEO Michael Rapino.

Revenue breakout: Concerts, $1.21 billion (up 405%); Ticketing, $480.4 million (up 1,598%); Sponsorship and advertising, $115.7 million (up 412%).

Operating income by segment: Concerts, -$149.6 million (vs. previous -$145.4 million); Ticketing, $154.8 million (vs. previous -$120.7 million); Sponsorship and advertising, $59 million (vs. previous -$6.4 million).

For 2022, it says leading indicators are pointing to 70 million tickets sold - on track for double-digit fan growth for 2022 vs. 2019. Concert bookings are up 44% through late April on the same three-year stack.

There's $3.5 billion in event-related deferred revenue, up nearly double that of Q1 2019, Rapino says. And over 90% of the company's planned sponsorship net revenue for this year is committed.

Conference call to come at 5 p.m. ET.

