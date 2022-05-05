CatchMark GAAP EPS of $0.07 beats by $0.08, revenue of $26.94M beats by $4.93M

May 05, 2022 4:45 PM ETCatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (CTT)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
  • CatchMark press release (NYSE:CTT): Q1 GAAP EPS of $0.07 beats by $0.08.
  • Revenue of $26.94M (-2.7% Y/Y) beats by $4.93M.
  • CEO comment: "For the full year, we expect to achieve sawtimber pricing of approximately 20% over 2021 as demand for new housing remains strong even in a higher interest rate environment. Retail land sales also contributed to our strong quarterly results, capturing excellent pricing for acreage with stocking and productivity characteristics below our portfolio averages. At the same time, our small-tract acquisition program has gained traction, benefiting from our improved balance sheet and strong liquidity position, and focusing on markets where our local presence gives us an advantage in finding good value."
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.