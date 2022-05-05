CatchMark GAAP EPS of $0.07 beats by $0.08, revenue of $26.94M beats by $4.93M
May 05, 2022 4:45 PM ETCatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (CTT)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- CatchMark press release (NYSE:CTT): Q1 GAAP EPS of $0.07 beats by $0.08.
- Revenue of $26.94M (-2.7% Y/Y) beats by $4.93M.
- CEO comment: "For the full year, we expect to achieve sawtimber pricing of approximately 20% over 2021 as demand for new housing remains strong even in a higher interest rate environment. Retail land sales also contributed to our strong quarterly results, capturing excellent pricing for acreage with stocking and productivity characteristics below our portfolio averages. At the same time, our small-tract acquisition program has gained traction, benefiting from our improved balance sheet and strong liquidity position, and focusing on markets where our local presence gives us an advantage in finding good value."