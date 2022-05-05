Grid Dynamics Non-GAAP EPS of $0.10 beats by $0.06, revenue of $71.41M beats by $6.34M
May 05, 2022 4:45 PM ETGrid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (GDYN)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Grid Dynamics press release (NASDAQ:GDYN): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.10 beats by $0.06.
- Revenue of $71.41M (+82.6% Y/Y) beats by $6.34M.
- Shares +5%.
- Q2 Guidance: The Company expects revenue in the second quarter of 2022 to be between $72.0 million and $73.5 million, vs. consensus of $61.82M
- Non-GAAP EBITDA in the second quarter of 2022 is expected to be between $9.5 million and $11.0 million.
- For the second quarter of 2022, we expect our basic share count to be in the 67-68 million range and diluted share count to be in the 70-71 million range.