Darling Ingredients to acquire Brazilian rendering firm FASA for ~$560M

May 05, 2022 4:47 PM ETDarling Ingredients Inc. (DAR)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
  • Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) said Thursday it will acquire Brazil's largest independent rendering firm FASA Group for ~$560M in cash and a contingent payment based on future earnings.
  • FASA processes over 1.3M metric tons annually through 14 rendering plants with an additional 2 plants under construction, and has ~2.4K employees.
  • "FASA will supplement DAR's global supply of waste fats, making it a leader in the supply of low carbon waste fats and oils in North and South America to be used in the production of renewable diesel," said DAR CEO Randall Stuewe.
  • The deal is expected to close by 2022-end.
