Vir Biotechnology GAAP EPS of $3.85 beats by $0.31, revenue of $1.23B beats by $418.95M
May 05, 2022 4:48 PM ETVir Biotechnology, Inc. (VIR)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Vir Biotechnology press release (NASDAQ:VIR): Q1 GAAP EPS of $3.85 beats by $0.31.
- Revenue of $1.23B (+61400.0% Y/Y) beats by $418.95M.
- Shares +3%.
- CEO comment: “At our recent Hepatitis Portfolio R&D Day, we shared encouraging initial data from our Phase 2 MARCH trial evaluating hepatitis B functional cure, which suggest that VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 are additive in reducing hepatitis B surface antigen, and announced a new program leveraging the same molecules to treat hepatitis D, the most aggressive form of viral hepatitis for which there are limited treatment options. This year we anticipate multiple data readouts from our Phase 2 and 3 COVID-19 trials, our Phase 2 hepatitis B functional cure combination trials, and our Phase 1 HIV trial, as well as to initiate Phase 2 trials for hepatitis B, hepatitis D and influenza.”