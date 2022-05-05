Main Street Capital Q1 net investment income stays at record level

  • Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) Q1 earnings matched the record-setting level it achieved in Q4 on strong performance of its portfolio companies, boosting the fair value of its investment portfolio.
  • Q1 distributable net investment income of $0.77 per share, topping the average analyst estimate of $0.70, and matched the record level posted in the prior quarter.
  • Main Street Capital (MAIN) stock is gaining 2.0% in after-hours trading.
  • "The continued strong performance of our underlying portfolio companies resulted in additional fair value appreciation of our investments in these companies, and when combined with our continued success in executing new lower middle market and private loan investments increased the fair value of our total investment portfolio at quarter-end to $3.7B and resulted in a record net asset value per share," said Main Street (MAIN) CEO Dwayne L. Hyzak.
  • Net asset value per share of $25.89 at March 31, 2022 increased from $25.59 at Dec. 31, 2021.
  • Q1 interest income of $59.4M vs. $53.8M in Q4 and $43.5M in Q1 2021. Dividend income of $16.6M fell from $21.8M in the previous quarter and $17.7M in the year-ago quarter.
  • Total investment income of $79.4M vs. consensus of $80.5M; compares with $82.2M in Q4 and $62.8M in Q1 2021.
  • Net increase in net assets resulting from operations of $65.2M rose 14% Y/Y.
  • Cash operating expenses, excluding non-cash, share-based compensation expense, of $24.4M fell from $28.0M in the previous quarter and increased from $20.7M in the same quarter a year ago.
  • Conference call on May 6 at 10:00 AM ET.
