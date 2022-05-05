Merrimack Pharmaceuticals GAAP EPS of -$0.01
May 05, 2022 4:49 PM ETMerrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (MACK)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Merrimack Pharmaceuticals press release (NASDAQ:MACK): Q1 GAAP EPS of -$0.01.
- “During the first quarter of 2022 we continued to see reductions in our operating expenses and were able to close the sale of an additional preclinical asset” said Gary Crocker, Chairman of Merrimack's Board of Directors. “We continue to be focused on maintaining cash balances that will allow us to be in a position to receive milestone payments from Ipsen and Elevation if the programs that we have licensed to them continue to progress.”