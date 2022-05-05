Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) said Thursday that the venture that owns the Cameron liquefied natural gas plant in Louisiana remains on track to make a final investment decision in 2023 to build a new liquefaction train at the plant, Reuters reports.

Sempra (SRE) said in its Q1 earnings report that Cameron LNG plans to complete development work on the fourth liquefaction train in the summer 2023, with the company "in a position to make a final investment decision thereafter."

Separately, Sempra (SRE) said its infrastructure unit entered into a non-binding agreement with TotalEnergies (TTE) for Sempra's Vista Pacífico LNG project under development in Mexico.

TotalEnergies (TTE) would contract for roughly one-third of the long-term export production, and it would participate as a minority equity investor in the project.

Sempra (SRE) also said it expects to close the sale of a 10% stake in Sempra Infrastructure Partners to a subsidiary of Abu Dhabi Investment Authority for $1.79B in cash during Q2; upon closing, Sempra will own a 70% controlling interest in Sempra Infrastructure.

Sempra (SRE) shares closed 2% lower in Thursday's trading, as Q1 GAAP earnings fell as higher natural gas costs offset increased revenue from its utilities.