American Homes 4 Rent FFO of $0.38 in-line, revenue of $356.11M in-line; updates FY22 guidance
May 05, 2022 4:50 PM ETAmerican Homes 4 Rent (AMH)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor1 Comment
- American Homes 4 Rent press release (NYSE:AMH): Q1 FFO of $0.38 in-line.
- Adjusted Funds from Operations attributable to common share and unit holders increased 20.5% year-over-year to $0.35 per FFO share and unit for the first quarter of 2022.
- Revenue of $356.11M (+13.9% Y/Y) in-line.
- Achieved Same-Home Average Occupied Days Percentage of 97.5% in the first quarter of 2022, while generating 12.3% rate growth on new leases.
- 2022 Guidance: Core FFO attributable to common share and unit holders of $1.53 - $1.59 vs. consensus of $1.57; Core revenues growth of 7.25% - 9.25%; Core NOI growth of 8.50% - 10.50%.