Kimball Electronics Non-GAAP EPS of $0.54 beats by $0.06, revenue of $368.05M misses by $12.15M
May 05, 2022 4:51 PM ETKimball Electronics, Inc. (KE)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Kimball Electronics press release (NASDAQ:KE): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.54 beats by $0.06.
- Revenue of $368.05M (+18.6% Y/Y) misses by $12.15M.
Fiscal Year 2022 Guidance
The company is updating its guidance for fiscal year 2022 with net sales estimated to be in the range of $1.345 - $1.365 billion vs. $1.40 billion consensus, a 4% - 6% increase year-over-year. The company’s previous guidance for net sales was approximately $1.4 billion. The company is reiterating its guidance for operating income margin, which is expected to be in the range of 3.75% - 4.25%, and capital expenditures, which are expected to be in the range of $70 - $80 million.