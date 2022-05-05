Kimball Electronics Non-GAAP EPS of $0.54 beats by $0.06, revenue of $368.05M misses by $12.15M

May 05, 2022 4:51 PM ETKimball Electronics, Inc. (KE)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
  • Kimball Electronics press release (NASDAQ:KE): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.54 beats by $0.06.
  • Revenue of $368.05M (+18.6% Y/Y) misses by $12.15M.

  • Fiscal Year 2022 Guidance

  • The company is updating its guidance for fiscal year 2022 with net sales estimated to be in the range of $1.345 - $1.365 billion vs. $1.40 billion consensus, a 4% - 6% increase year-over-year. The company’s previous guidance for net sales was approximately $1.4 billion. The company is reiterating its guidance for operating income margin, which is expected to be in the range of 3.75% - 4.25%, and capital expenditures, which are expected to be in the range of $70 - $80 million.

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.