Fox Factory Non-GAAP EPS of $1.32 beats by $0.18, revenue of $377.98M beats by $42.38M

May 05, 2022 4:52 PM ETFox Factory Holding Corp. (FOXF)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
  • Fox Factory press release (NASDAQ:FOXF): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.32 beats by $0.18.
  • Revenue of $377.98M (+34.4% Y/Y) beats by $42.38M.
  • Guidance
  • Q2: For the second quarter of fiscal 2022, the Company expects sales in the range of $385 million to $405 million and non-GAAP adjusted earnings per diluted share in the range of $1.10 to $1.25.
  • Consensus EPS Estimate for Q2 is $1.30; Consensus Revenue Estimate for Q2 is $369.72M.
  • For the fiscal year 2022, the Company expects sales in the range of $1,500 million to $1,530 million and non-GAAP adjusted earnings per diluted share in the range of $5.00 to $5.30. For purposes of our fiscal 2022 guidance, the company expects its full year effective tax rate to be within the range of 11% to 15%.
  • Consensus EPS Estimate for Q2 is $5.10; Consensus Revenue Estimate for Q2 is $1.45B.
