Tanger Factory lifts 2022 FFO guidance after strong Q1 NOI growth, tenant sales

May 05, 2022 4:53 PM ETTanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (SKT)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor

Concept image of Business Acronym REIT as Real Estate Investment Trust. 3d rendering

Kwarkot/iStock via Getty Images

  • Tanger Factory (NYSE:SKT) on Thursday has boosted its full-year FFO per share guidance after Q1 results highlighted strong net operating income growth, positive leasing spreads and increased tenant sales, said CEO and President Stephen Yalof.
  • The retail REIT is expecting adjusted FFO of $1.71-1.79 in 2022 vs. $1.68-1.76 in the previous view.
  • Meanwhile, revenues were $108.87M at March 31, compared with the average analyst estimate of $101.62M and $100.7M at March 31, 2021. FFO of $0.45 in Q1 also beat the consensus of $0.40 and rose from $0.38 in the year-ago period.
  • Q1 rental revenues was $104.61M, up from $97.47M in Q1 a year ago.
  • Q1 expenses of $78.47M declined slightly from $80.3M in Q1 of last year.
  • Ending occupancy was 94.1% in Q1 vs. 91.7% in Q1 2021.
  • Conference call on May 6 at 8:30 a.m. ET.
  • Earlier, Tanger Factory increased its quarterly dividend to $0.20 per share.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.