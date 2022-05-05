Tanger Factory lifts 2022 FFO guidance after strong Q1 NOI growth, tenant sales
May 05, 2022 4:53 PM ETTanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (SKT)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor
- Tanger Factory (NYSE:SKT) on Thursday has boosted its full-year FFO per share guidance after Q1 results highlighted strong net operating income growth, positive leasing spreads and increased tenant sales, said CEO and President Stephen Yalof.
- The retail REIT is expecting adjusted FFO of $1.71-1.79 in 2022 vs. $1.68-1.76 in the previous view.
- Meanwhile, revenues were $108.87M at March 31, compared with the average analyst estimate of $101.62M and $100.7M at March 31, 2021. FFO of $0.45 in Q1 also beat the consensus of $0.40 and rose from $0.38 in the year-ago period.
- Q1 rental revenues was $104.61M, up from $97.47M in Q1 a year ago.
- Q1 expenses of $78.47M declined slightly from $80.3M in Q1 of last year.
- Ending occupancy was 94.1% in Q1 vs. 91.7% in Q1 2021.
- Conference call on May 6 at 8:30 a.m. ET.
- Earlier, Tanger Factory increased its quarterly dividend to $0.20 per share.