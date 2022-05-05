Illumina quarterly net income falls 41% due to GRAIL operating loss
May 05, 2022 4:55 PM ETIllumina, Inc. (ILMN)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) saw its Q1 2022 net income decline ~41% compared to the prior-year period due to a significant operating loss from its GRAIL division, which was acquired in August 2021.
- The genomic analysis company beat on the bottom line but revenue came in line.
- On a GAAP basis, net profit in the quarter in the core Illumina segment of $362M compared to $193M in the year-ago period. However, in the GRAIL division, operating loss was $172M.
- Overall revenue of ~$1.2B was a ~12% year-over-year increase.
- The company reiterated its full-year revenue growth expectation as well as non-GAAP diluted EPS guidance.
