Dolby Laboratories Non-GAAP EPS of $0.92 beats by $0.10, revenue of $334.4M beats by $1.89M
May 05, 2022 4:53 PM ETDolby Laboratories, Inc. (DLB)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Dolby Laboratories press release (NYSE:DLB): Q2 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.92 beats by $0.10.
- Revenue of $334.4M (+4.6% Y/Y) beats by $1.89M.
- Q3 Outlook: Total revenue is estimated to range from $285 to $310M; Gross margin percentages are anticipated to range from 88.5% to 89.5% on a GAAP basis and from 89% to 90% on a non-GAAP basis; Diluted EPS is anticipated to range from $0.28 to $0.43 on a GAAP basis and from $0.54 to $0.69 on a non-GAAP basis.
- FY22 Outlook: Total revenue is estimated to range from $1.30 to $1.35B; Operating margin percentages are anticipated to range from 19% to 21% on a GAAP basis and from 32% to 34% on a non-GAAP basis; Diluted EPS seen between $1.98 to $2.48 on a GAAP basis and from $3.27 to $3.77 on a non-GAAP basis.