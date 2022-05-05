Dolby Laboratories Non-GAAP EPS of $0.92 beats by $0.10, revenue of $334.4M beats by $1.89M

May 05, 2022 4:53 PM ETDolby Laboratories, Inc. (DLB)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
  • Dolby Laboratories press release (NYSE:DLB): Q2 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.92 beats by $0.10.
  • Revenue of $334.4M (+4.6% Y/Y) beats by $1.89M.
  • Q3 Outlook: Total revenue is estimated to range from $285 to $310M; Gross margin percentages are anticipated to range from 88.5% to 89.5% on a GAAP basis and from 89% to 90% on a non-GAAP basis; Diluted EPS is anticipated to range from $0.28 to $0.43 on a GAAP basis and from $0.54 to $0.69 on a non-GAAP basis.
  • FY22 Outlook: Total revenue is estimated to range from $1.30 to $1.35B; Operating margin percentages are anticipated to range from 19% to 21% on a GAAP basis and from 32% to 34% on a non-GAAP basis; Diluted EPS seen between $1.98 to $2.48 on a GAAP basis and from $3.27 to $3.77 on a non-GAAP basis.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.