Mark Weinswig hired as CFO of Velodyne Lidar

May 05, 2022 4:56 PM ETVelodyne Lidar, Inc. (VLDR)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
  • Mark Weinswig has been appointed as the new CFO of Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR), succeeding Drew Hamer who will leave the company to spend time with his family in advance of pursuing career opportunities later this year.
  • Weinswig has over 25 years of experience in financial leadership positions, most recently as CFO of commercial-stage medical device company Avinger.
  • He will take the new position effective May 16, 2022 and work with the leadership team on strategic planning, gross margin improvements and driving operational excellence.
  • In other news, VLDR reported its Q1 results today that missed estimates.
  • Shares have dipped 3% following the news
 
