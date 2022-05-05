Mark Weinswig hired as CFO of Velodyne Lidar
May 05, 2022 4:56 PM ETVelodyne Lidar, Inc. (VLDR)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Mark Weinswig has been appointed as the new CFO of Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR), succeeding Drew Hamer who will leave the company to spend time with his family in advance of pursuing career opportunities later this year.
- Weinswig has over 25 years of experience in financial leadership positions, most recently as CFO of commercial-stage medical device company Avinger.
- He will take the new position effective May 16, 2022 and work with the leadership team on strategic planning, gross margin improvements and driving operational excellence.
- In other news, VLDR reported its Q1 results today that missed estimates.
- Shares have dipped 3% following the news