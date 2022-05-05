NortonLifeLock Non-GAAP EPS of $0.46 beats by $0.01, revenue of $717M beats by $7.38M

May 05, 2022 4:57 PM ETNortonLifeLock Inc. (NLOK)By: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor
  • NortonLifeLock press release (NASDAQ:NLOK): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.46 beats by $0.01.
  • Revenue of $717M (+3.8% Y/Y) beats by $7.38M.
  • Bookings of $2.9 billion, up 8% in USD and CC
  • Direct customer count of 23.5 million, up 0.6 million
  • Free cash flow of $968 million, up 38%

  • Fiscal 2023 Q1 Guidance

    • Non-GAAP Revenue is expected to be in the range of $705 to $715 million ($727.56M consensus), translating to approximately 5 to 7% growth YoY in constant currency, with 3 points of FX headwind.
    • Non-GAAP EPS is expected to be in the range of $0.42 to $0.44, including $0.03 FX headwind YoY and $0.02 incremental dilution impact from new accounting guidance on convertible debt.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.