NortonLifeLock Non-GAAP EPS of $0.46 beats by $0.01, revenue of $717M beats by $7.38M
May 05, 2022 4:57 PM ETNortonLifeLock Inc. (NLOK)By: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor
- NortonLifeLock press release (NASDAQ:NLOK): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.46 beats by $0.01.
- Revenue of $717M (+3.8% Y/Y) beats by $7.38M.
- Bookings of $2.9 billion, up 8% in USD and CC
- Direct customer count of 23.5 million, up 0.6 million
- Free cash flow of $968 million, up 38%
Fiscal 2023 Q1 Guidance
- Non-GAAP Revenue is expected to be in the range of $705 to $715 million ($727.56M consensus), translating to approximately 5 to 7% growth YoY in constant currency, with 3 points of FX headwind.
- Non-GAAP EPS is expected to be in the range of $0.42 to $0.44, including $0.03 FX headwind YoY and $0.02 incremental dilution impact from new accounting guidance on convertible debt.