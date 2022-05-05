EOG Q1 results - solid earnings, improved shareholder return framework
EOG (EOG) released Q1 results after the close Thursday, beating Street earnings estimates and posting solid free cash flow, while providing a new shareholder return framework:
- Earnings - the company generated $4.00 in adjusted net income per share during the quarter, versus Street expectations for $3.69.
- Cash flow - management delivered $2.4b of free cash flow, or 3.5% of the market cap, during Q1.
- Capital allocation - the board announced a base-plus-special dividend of $2.55 (8.3% yield) and committed to returning 60% of free cash flow to shareholders annually.
- Guide - management flagged sequential improvement in production into Q2, after beating the midpoint of Q1 guidance on production and capex; annual guidance was unchanged.
Thursday's results showcase EOG's (EOG) best-in-class management. While posting strong results, and showing sequential improvement in the business, the company is also putting a firm framework around shareholder returns. It's not the cheapest stock in the sector, but solid, predictable results likely justify the premium valuation.