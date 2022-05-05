Adidas, Foot Locker announce new long-term partnership
- Adidas (OTCQX:ADDYY) and Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) on Thursday announced a new partnership for product innovation.
- FL will be the lead partner for ADDYY in the basketball category. The partnership will also accelerate energy and hype launches, and include development and expansion of key franchises across women's, kids, and apparel.
- Including all FL banners in North America, EMEA, and Asia-Pacific, the partnership will target over $2B in retail sales by 2025, nearly tripling levels from 2021.
- In 2022, ADDYY expects to generate incremental revenues of up to €100M as a result of the partnership.
- FL will lead ADDYY's basketball offering, led by Fear of God founder and fashion designer Jerry Lorenzo.
- The collaboration will focus on key Originals franchises including NMD, Superstar and Stan Smith, and on the adidas influencer partnership portfolio.
- It will also include a prominent role for FL in the launch of ADDYY's new sportswear product division.
- ADDYY will provide FL with a dedicated team to deliver an elevated consumer experience in stores and online.
- The firms will also increase their digital focus and ramp up the rollout of ADDYY's partner program at FL.