SailPoint Technologies Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.09 beats by $0.02, revenue of $115.42M beats by $3.58M

May 05, 2022 5:02 PM ETSailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (SAIL)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
  • SailPoint Technologies press release (NYSE:SAIL): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.09 beats by $0.02.
  • Revenue of $115.42M (+27.1% Y/Y) beats by $3.58M.
  • As announced on April 11, 2022, SailPoint has entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by Thoma Bravo. In light of this transaction, SailPoint will not be hosting an earnings conference call or live webcast to discuss its first quarter 2022 financial results and SailPoint will not be providing guidance for the second quarter or full fiscal year 2022.
