Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Non-GAAP EPS of $0.13, revenue of $142.7M; reaffirms FY22 guidance

May 05, 2022 5:03 PM ETAllscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (MDRX)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Allscripts Healthcare Solutions press release (NASDAQ:MDRX): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.13.
  • Revenue of $142.7M (+6.7% Y/Y).
  • Generated $35 million of cash flow from continuing operations in the quarter.
  • On a consolidated Allscripts basis Adjusted EBITDA totaled $34 million in the first quarter of 2022 compared with $26 million in the first quarter of 2021.
  • 2022 Financial Outlook: Veradigm revenue growth year-over-year between 6% to 7%; Veradigm adjusted EBITDA growth year-over-year between 10% to 15%; Free cash flow from continuing operations between $110 million to $120 million.
