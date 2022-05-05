Xencor GAAP EPS of $0.39 beats by $1.03, revenue of $85.5M beats by $59.33M
May 05, 2022 5:05 PM ETXencor, Inc. (XNCR)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Xencor press release (NASDAQ:XNCR): Q1 GAAP EPS of $0.39 beats by $1.03.
- Revenue of $85.5M (+152.2% Y/Y) beats by $59.33M.
- Cash, cash equivalents, receivables and marketable debt securities totaled $683.6 million as of March 31, 2022, compared to $664.1 million on December 31, 2021.
- Based on current operating plans, Xencor expects to have cash to fund research and development programs and operations through the end of 2025.
- While future royalty revenues are uncertain, based on recent guidance from GSK, Xencor expects the amount of royalty revenue that it receives from sales of sotrovimab to substantially decline in future reporting periods.
- The Company expects to end 2022 with between $500 million and $550 million in cash, cash equivalents, receivables and marketable debt securities.