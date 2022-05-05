Mettler Toledo Non-GAAP EPS of $7.87 beats by $0.59, revenue of $897.79M beats by $29.71M

May 05, 2022 5:05 PM ETMettler-Toledo International Inc. (MTD)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
  • Mettler Toledo press release (NYSE:MTD): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of $7.87 beats by $0.59.
  • Revenue of $897.79M (+11.6% Y/Y) beats by $29.71M.

  • The Company said that based on its assessment of market conditions today, management anticipates local currency sales growth in 2022 will be approximately 8% vs. 6% estimate. This sales growth is expected to result in Adjusted EPS in the range of $38.20 to $38.50 vs. $37.98 estimate, which represents a growth rate of 12% to 13%. This compares with previous local currency sales guidance of approximately 7% and Adjusted EPS guidance of $38.15 to $38.50.

  • Based on today's assessment of market conditions, management anticipates local currency sales growth for the second quarter of 2022 will be approximately 7% vs. 2.08% estimate, and Adjusted EPS is forecasted to be $8.70 to $8.80 vs. $8.80 estimate, a growth rate of 7% to 9%.

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.