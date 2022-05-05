Mettler Toledo Non-GAAP EPS of $7.87 beats by $0.59, revenue of $897.79M beats by $29.71M
May 05, 2022 5:05 PM ETMettler-Toledo International Inc. (MTD)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Mettler Toledo press release (NYSE:MTD): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of $7.87 beats by $0.59.
- Revenue of $897.79M (+11.6% Y/Y) beats by $29.71M.
The Company said that based on its assessment of market conditions today, management anticipates local currency sales growth in 2022 will be approximately 8% vs. 6% estimate. This sales growth is expected to result in Adjusted EPS in the range of $38.20 to $38.50 vs. $37.98 estimate, which represents a growth rate of 12% to 13%. This compares with previous local currency sales guidance of approximately 7% and Adjusted EPS guidance of $38.15 to $38.50.
Based on today's assessment of market conditions, management anticipates local currency sales growth for the second quarter of 2022 will be approximately 7% vs. 2.08% estimate, and Adjusted EPS is forecasted to be $8.70 to $8.80 vs. $8.80 estimate, a growth rate of 7% to 9%.