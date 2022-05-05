Zillow shares slide after Q2 guidance disappoints

May 05, 2022 5:07 PM ET

Closeup of tablet being used to shop for a home

SDI Productions/iStock via Getty Images

Zillow (NASDAQ:Z) stock is dropping 9.5 % in Thursday after-hours trading after its Q2 guidance fell short of consensus estimates.

The company, known for its online real estate platform, expects Q2 consolidated revenue of $903M- $1.03B, far less than the $1.78B consensus. It also expects adjusted EBITDA of $134M-$169M for the same period, down from the $220M it posted in Q1.

Zillow (Z) also approved an additional $1B share repurchase authorization to the $100M remaining under its previous $750M buyback program.

Q1 GAAP EPS of $0.06 fell from $0.20 in the year-ago quarter. It's unclear if the GAAP figure is comparable with the $0.35 consensus.

"While the housing market outlook may be choppy in the near term, today's first-quarter results, together with our strong brand, audience, and balance sheet, demonstrate how well-positioned and prepared Zillow is to forge ahead," said Co-Founder and CEO Rich Barton. "We are buoyed by a strong cash position and a high-margin, positive-cash-flow-generating core business."

Q1 Zillow Offers revenue of $3.72B jumped from $3.34B in Q4 and $701M in Q1 2021.

Q1 Internet, Media, and Technology segment revenue of $490M compares with $483.2M in the prior quarter and $446M in the same quarter a year ago.

Total revenue of $4.26B, topping the $3.39B consensus, rose from $3.88B in Q4 2021 and $1.22B in Q1 2021.

Q1 total operating expenses of $578M increased from $419M in the year-ago quarter.

Q1 adjusted EBITDA of $220M swung from loss of $434M in the previous quarter and increased from positive $182M in Q1 2021.

Conference call at 5:00 PM ET.

