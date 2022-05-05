Appian results top forecasts, but outlook hints at more losses ahead
May 05, 2022 5:08 PM ETAppian Corporation (APPN)By: Rex Crum, SA News Editor
- Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) shares slipped in after-hours trading, Thursday, after the low-code software developer reported upbeat first-quarter results, but gave a forecast that suggested bigger losses than Wall Street had anticipated.
- Appian (APPN) said that for its second quarter, it expects to lose between 33 cents and 37 cents a share, excluding one-time items, on revenue between $102.8 million and $104.8 million. Industry analysts had forecast Appian (APPN) to lose 30 cents a share, on $101 million in revenue for the second quarter of this year.
- For its first quarter, Appian (APPN) posted a loss, excluding one-time items, of 6 cents a share, on revenue of $114.3 million, while analysts had forecast the company to lose 13 cents a share, on about $107 million in revenue. During the same period a year ago, Appian (APPN) lost 6 cents a share, on sales of $88.9 million.
- "This is the moment where we have put together our full suite of end-to-end products," said Appian Chief Executive Matt Calkins in an interview with Seeking Alpha. "We can now give your customers the ability to discover, design and run their processes all in on system."
- Appian (APPN) said first-quarter cloud subscription revenue rose 37% from a year ago, to $53.4 million, while total subscription revenue, which includes sales of SaaS and other software subscriptions, reached $83.7 million, up 31% fromn the first quarter of 2021.
- "We're making the data easier to integrate," Calkins said. "[It's a] process of building and opening up the industry."
- It was Appian's (APPN) first quarterly report since company veteran Mark Matheos was named chief financial officer in early April.