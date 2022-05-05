Ventas FFO of $0.79 beats by $0.03, revenue of $1.02B in-line

May 05, 2022 5:10 PM ETVentas, Inc. (VTR)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • Ventas press release (NYSE:VTR): Q1 FFO of $0.79 beats by $0.03.
  • Revenue of $1.02B (+12.1% Y/Y) in-line.
  • Total company Y/Y same-store cash Net Operating Income growth of 5.8% for Q1, excluding the benefit of HHS Grants received.
  • Q1 SHOP segment Y/Y same-store cash NOI growth of 14.2%,excluding the benefit of HHS Grants received, at the high-end of the guidance range, driven by same-store revenue growth of nearly 10%.
  • Q2 guidance for Net Income per share of ($0.03) - $0.01, Normalized FFO per share of $0.69-$0.73 and Y/Y same-store cash NOI growth in the SHOP segment of 2-10%.

